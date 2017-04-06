Christian conservative Tony Perkins has
criticized a federal appeal court's finding that workplace
discrimination based on sexual orientation violates existing law.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals on Tuesday became the first appeals court to uphold that
Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects workers from
discrimination based on sexual orientation.
(Related: Appeals
court finds existing law protects gay workers from discrimination.)
The debate is likely headed to the
Supreme Court.
“If Congress won't rewrite the law,
liberals will find a court who will!” wrote Perkins, president of
the Family Research Council (FRC) and an early backer of President
Donald Trump. “That's been the M.O. of the Left for decades:
Packing the bench with wannabe legislators who'll impose the agendas
they could never pass democratically.”
Perkins pointed out that Congress has
rejected bills that sought to prohibit workplace discrimination based
on sexual orientation and gender identity, though he did not mention
the successes LGBT advocates have had passing local and state laws
throughout the country.
“In a mind-boggling decision
yesterday, the judges not only stole Congress's job – they admitted
they were doing it!”
“The decision, an 8-3 bombshell, was
astounding because it bucked – not just the 7th Circuit’s
precedent, but every circuit’s precedent,” added
Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.