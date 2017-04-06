The Pope last month welcomed Xavier
Bettel, Luxembourg's openly gay prime minister, and his husband
Gauthier Destenay to the Vatican.
Bettel was among the European leaders
gathered at the Vatican to celebrate the 60th anniversary
of the signing of the Treaty of Rome.
The couple was greeted at the Vatican
by Archbishop Ganswein, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's personal
secretary, according to the
AFP.
“It was a great pleasure and honor to
me and Gauthier to be welcomed by the leader of the Catholic Church.
XB,” Bettel tweeted.
Bettel and Destenay entered a civil
partnership in 2010 and married in 2015, taking advantage of
legislation ushered in by Bettel's administration.
(Related: Luxembourg
PM Xavier Bettel: First EU leader to marry same-sex partner.)
Bettel is currently the world's only
openly gay head of government, though Iceland and Belgium have also
had openly gay prime ministers.