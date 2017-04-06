An upcoming episode of Viceland's
Gaycation will take a look at how the LGBT community is
fighting back against the election of President Donald Trump.
In United We Stand, hosts Ellen
Page and Ian Daniel travel to the nation's capital, where they hear
from a number of people participating in the Women's March on how the
community is responding to the Trump administration.
“We're in D.C.,” Page says in a
trailer for the episode. “We're here to explore what people's
plans are for the next four years.”
“We are in this community together
because we believe in each other,” a person says. “We believe in
what we can do together.”
Academy Award winner Michael Moore is
also featured in the episode.
“We will never go back to the hate.
Know that in your frigging heart,” Moore says as he pounds his
chest.
Gaycation: United We Stand airs
April 30 on Viceland.