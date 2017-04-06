Christian conservative Bryan Fischer
claimed this week that the LGBT community stole the rainbow from God
and must “give it back.”
Following
the death of Gilbert Baker, the activist who created the rainbow
flag as a symbol of LGBT Pride, Fischer tweeted: “Worst example of
cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from God. It's
his. He invented it. Gen. 9:11-17. Give it back.”
Fischer's tweet was widely mocked.
“Hmmm, I invented one by spraying my
garden hose in the air on a sunny day. I'll loan them that one,”
wrote @Kimberly_Mck.
“Glad to see you believe God created
the rainbow flag. Do you believe he created gays too? If not,
you're just being a jerk,” wrote @GeniaStevens.
On his AFA radio show, Fischer, a vocal
opponent of LGBT rights, reiterated his claim.
“The rainbow is God’s,” Fischer
said. “God invented the rainbow – look at Genesis 9:11-17 – He
invented it. It’s His thing. He put it in the sky as a promise
that he would never again destroy the Earth through a flood. Are you
listening Al Gore? Al Gore, you do not need to worry about the
planet being destroyed by floodwaters. Why? Because God has put His
rainbow in the sky to let you and everybody else know, ‘I’m never
going to do that again.'”
Fischer added that the LGBT community
“is using something that doesn't belong to you. That’s cultural
appropriation … You’ve culturally appropriated something that
doesn’t belong to you. It belongs to God. It’s His idea and you
need to give it back.”