A Great Big World is the latest group to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

A Great Big World is made up of singer-songwriters Ian Axel and Chad King, who came out in 2015.

“Hi, we're A Great Big World and we are so proud to stand with the Human Rights Campaign,” said King in an Instagram video released Wednesday by HRC.

“We believe in equality for all,” Axel added.

The duo is best known for their singles This is the New Year, which was performed in an episode of the Fox musical-comedy Glee, and Say Something.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.