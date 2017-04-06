A Great Big World is the latest group
to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.
A Great Big World is made up of
singer-songwriters Ian Axel and Chad King, who came out in 2015.
“Hi, we're A Great Big World and we
are so proud to stand with the Human Rights Campaign,” said King in
an Instagram video released Wednesday by HRC.
“We believe in equality for all,”
Axel added.
The duo is best known for their singles
This is the New Year, which was performed in an episode of the
Fox musical-comedy Glee, and Say Something.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah
Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles,
Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.