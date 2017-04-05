Bob Harper, personal trainer and host
of NBC's The Biggest Loser, says he's thankful to be alive
after suffering a massive heart attack in February.
The 51-year-old Harper appeared Tuesday
on NBC's Today show.
“I had what they call a widowmaker,”
he said. “The fact there were doctors in the gym when I had the
attack saved my life.”
“I was in full cardiac arrest. I was
dead, on the ground dead,” said
Harper, the author of three books on fitness.
When he woke up from a coma two days
later, Harper said he didn't remember much about what had happened.
“I was like Dory from Finding Nemo
with short-term memory, reliving the heart attack over and over,”
he said.
Harper, who has a family history of
heart disease, added that “genetics does play a part in this.”
Harper
came out publicly on an episode of The
Biggest Loser
in 2013.