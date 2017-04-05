The NCAA on Tuesday “reluctantly” ended its ban on holding championship games in North Carolina put in place over the state's passage of House Bill 2.

Last week, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper signed a compromise deal to repeal House Bill 2, the beleaguered law that blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The law's passage last year led to an economic boycott of the state. The new law, House Bill 142, repeals House Bill 2, but it also leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

In a statement released Tuesday, the organization said that the law's replacement had “minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment.”

LGBT rights groups loudly disagreed.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) said in a statement that the NCAA was putting “people at risk.”

“After drawing a line in the sand and calling for repeal of HB2, the NCAA simply let North Carolina lawmakers off the hook,” said HRC President Chad Griffin.

Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality NC, said that he was “disappointed” with the decision.

“It is disappointing to see the NCAA backpedal after it stood strong against the deeply discriminatory HB2,” Sgro said in a statement. “HB142 continues the same discriminatory scheme put forward by HB2 and does little to protect NCAA's players, employees and fans. The NCAA's decision has put a seal of approval on state-sanctioned discrimination.”

While saying that “more work remains to be done,” Democratic Governor Roy Cooper called the decision “good news.”