In a video clip released Tuesday by UK
gay glossy Attitude, Tyler Oakley was asked to decide who he
would snog, marry and avoid between Tom Daley, Russell Tovey and Olly
Alexander.
The YouTube personality is among the
three men featured on the magazine's most recent cover.
(Related: Tyler
Oakley says he felt “unlovable” as a teen.)
In the video, Oakley called the
decisions “tough,” but quickly settled on marrying Olympian Tom
Daley.
“I know Tom,” Oakley said. “And
I know we get along, so I think I would just marry him. We would
have a beautiful life together.”
“I cannot help the laws of
attraction,” he said with a smile before revealing he would snog
actor Russell Tovey and avoid singer-songwriter Olly Alexander.
“So, Olly I'm sorry, I have to avoid
you. It's not for any reason … you were put in with Russell and I
cannot say no to that,” he added with a laugh.