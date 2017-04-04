Christian conservative Pat Robertson
said Monday that he was working with actor Kevin Sorbo to produce
films to break the “homosexuals' dominance” on the media.
On his The 700 Club, Robertson
railed against a supposed “left-wing bias” in the media, the
entertainment industry and academic institutions.
Gays and lesbians, he said, had
“infiltrated” these institutions and are using them to dominate
society.
“We have given the ground to a small
minority,” Robertson told his viewers. “You figure, lesbians, one
percent of the population; homosexuals, two percent of the
population. That’s all. That’s statistically all. But they have
dominated – dominated the media, they’ve dominated the cultural
shift and they have infiltrated the major universities. It’s just
unbelievable what’s being done. A tiny, tiny minority makes a huge
difference. The majority – it’s time it wakes up.”
“So what are you gonna do? Kevin
Sorbo brought me some scripts so I just finished reading some
scripts. I got one that I think would make a pretty good movie. I’m
going to talk to Kevin to see what he thinks. We gotta make some more
movies,” he
added.
Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary
Journeys, Andromeda) has previously said that he believes his
religious views have negatively affected his Hollywood career.