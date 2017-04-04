Out actor Alan Cumming this weekend joined the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, where he said between songs that we need theater now more than ever.

According to Gay Star News, Cumming performed Mein Herr from Cabaret, Last Day on Earth from his one-man show and What More Can I Say? From Falsettos.

Between songs, Cumming shared with the audience at The Alex Theater how the election of President Donald Trump had affected him as a performer.

“‘I’ve done a lot of concerts and I realize in the last couple of months that it’s really confirmed my idea of what an artist is supposed to do – especially in the theater,” Cumming said.

“We are living in very difficult times and it’s really important for us to come together as a community and to feel safe and be able to express ourselves. That is what theater is for – theater is kind of like church.”

“I seriously can’t think of a better place to be,” he continued. “To be with these men and women who understand the idea of having to struggle for their lives and to fight for what is right and to love every day and be grateful for what we have but knowing there’s a fight ahead.”