Out actor Alan Cumming this weekend
joined the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, where he said between
songs that we need theater now more than ever.
According to Gay
Star News, Cumming performed Mein Herr from Cabaret,
Last Day on Earth from his one-man show and What More Can I
Say? From Falsettos.
Between songs, Cumming shared with the
audience at The Alex Theater how the election of President Donald
Trump had affected him as a performer.
“‘I’ve done a lot of concerts and
I realize in the last couple of months that it’s really confirmed
my idea of what an artist is supposed to do – especially in the
theater,” Cumming said.
“We are living in very difficult
times and it’s really important for us to come together as a
community and to feel safe and be able to express ourselves. That is
what theater is for – theater is kind of like church.”
“I seriously can’t think of a
better place to be,” he continued. “To be with these men and
women who understand the idea of having to struggle for their lives
and to fight for what is right and to love every day and be grateful
for what we have but knowing there’s a fight ahead.”