A new survey has found a large majority of Germans support marriage equality.

According to the poll commissioned by German Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag, 75 percent of Germans support same sex marriage, while 20 percent remain opposed.

Since 2001, gay and lesbian couples in Germany can enter a civil partnership. The union, however, lacks some of the benefits enjoyed by married couples, such as being able to adopt children together.

The results come as a new push to legalize marriage for gay couples is taking shape in Germany.

Last month, Thomas Oppermann, head of the Social Democratic Party's (SPD) parliamentary faction, told Der Spiegel magazine that the issue would be raised at the next meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition, of which the SPD is a junior partner.

Merkel has repeatedly stated her opposition to marriage equality.

A survey by the Federal Anti-Discrimination Bureau released in January found higher support, with 83 percent of respondents saying marriage between two people of the same sex should be allowed.