Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan was honored for his LGBT advocacy at Saturday's GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

Sivan received the group's Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Named after the legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”

Sivan dedicated his award to the “warriors” who came before him.

“This award is so much larger than me,” Sivan said. “This moment is about visibility and about representation. What and who we see in the media defines our perception of the world around us. And so, to see ourselves in this picture of what is 'normal' and what is acceptable and what is beautiful is absolutely vital.”

Sivan recommended everyone watch How to Survive a Plague, the 2012 documentary about the early years of the AIDS epidemic from director David France, before saying that he wanted to share his award with “the warriors who made it possible, but maybe didn't get one for themselves.”

Sivan dedicated his award to activists such as Peter Staley, who is featured in How to Survive a Plague, Gilbert Baker, the creator of the rainbow flag who passed away this week, Bayard Rustin, an openly gay leader of the civil rights movement, Sylvia Rivera, a transgender activist, and Marsha P. Johnson, a drag queen and gay rights activist.

The 21-year-old Sivan is the youngest person to receive the award. Actress Patricia Arquette was also honored at the event.

Previous recipients include Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Bill Condon, Wanda Sykes, Alan Ball, Pedro Zamora, Martina Navratilova, Rufus Wainwright, Paris Barclay, Robert Greenblatt, and Sir Ian McKellen.