A study released last week found that
one in five Millennials identifies as LGBTQ.
The third annual Accelerating
Acceptance report from GLAAD also found increasing levels of
young people who are more likely to identify as gender fluid.
“As the administration begins to
fulfill its pledges to move the country backwards, many are concerned
about progress made in recent years for the LGBTQ community,” said
GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “However, this report
shows a remarkable new era of understanding and acceptance among
young people – an inspiring indication of the future. Though laws
can be unwritten, hearts and minds in America have been changed for
the better – and that is a reality less easily unraveled.”
The survey – fielded online November
2-4 among 2,037 U.S. adults over 18 – was conducted by Harris Poll.
Pollsters found that 12 percent of the
U.S. population identifies as LGBTQ, with Millennials (people ages
18-34) more than twice as likely (20% vs. 7%) to identify as LGBTQ
than the Boomer generation (52-71) and two thirds (20% vs. 12%) more
likely than Generation X (35-51).
Twelve percent of Millennials identify
as transgender or gender non-conforming, more than twice as likely as
Generation X (6%).
Millennials are also more likely to
reject terms such as “gay/straight” and “man/woman” to
describe their sexual orientation and gender identity, respectively.