A study released last week found that one in five Millennials identifies as LGBTQ.

The third annual Accelerating Acceptance report from GLAAD also found increasing levels of young people who are more likely to identify as gender fluid.

“As the administration begins to fulfill its pledges to move the country backwards, many are concerned about progress made in recent years for the LGBTQ community,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “However, this report shows a remarkable new era of understanding and acceptance among young people – an inspiring indication of the future. Though laws can be unwritten, hearts and minds in America have been changed for the better – and that is a reality less easily unraveled.”

The survey – fielded online November 2-4 among 2,037 U.S. adults over 18 – was conducted by Harris Poll.

Pollsters found that 12 percent of the U.S. population identifies as LGBTQ, with Millennials (people ages 18-34) more than twice as likely (20% vs. 7%) to identify as LGBTQ than the Boomer generation (52-71) and two thirds (20% vs. 12%) more likely than Generation X (35-51).

Twelve percent of Millennials identify as transgender or gender non-conforming, more than twice as likely as Generation X (6%).

Millennials are also more likely to reject terms such as “gay/straight” and “man/woman” to describe their sexual orientation and gender identity, respectively.