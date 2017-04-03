Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette was honored for her LGBT advocacy at Saturday's GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

Arquette received the group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to artists and media professionals who, through their work, have increased the visibility and understanding of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.”

In accepting her award, Arquette payed tribute to her late sister Alexis Arquette. Alexis, the sibling of David and Patricia Arquette, starred in more than 40 films, including The Wedding Singer, I Think I Do and Killer Drag Queens on Dope. Alexis' transition from male to female was documented in the film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother. She died on September 11 from complications related to AIDS and was 47 years old.

“Visibility matters. And right now, trans visibility really matters,” Arquette told the crowd. “It is not an easy life to be trans in America today. Alexis challenged the movie industry at its core. She had a very successful career as an actor. Alexis knew she was risking losing work by living her truth. That she would lose parts by living as a trans woman. She risked it all because she couldn’t live a lie. Whatever mark I have made in this life in activism will always pale in the light of Alexis’s bravery. She did not knock on the door of progress. She kicked the door open.”

“She wanted to help the world to move forward to a time when trans people were not fetishized but to a better tomorrow when they would be seen as complete, whole and equal human beings.”

Arquette also got political during her speech, calling out Attorney General Jeff Sessions' muted response to a request to launch an investigation into the murders of eight transgender women of color.

“Can you hear us, Jeff Sessions? You don't need to have a trans family member, or a gay friend, or a questioning kid for this to affect you,” Arquette added.

GLAAD also honored singer-songwriter Troye Sivan at the event.