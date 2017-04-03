Former RuPaul's Drag Race
contestant Gia Gunn on Friday came out as transgender.
Gunn appeared on the show's sixth
season.
“I thought I would dedicate today in
the spirit of being visible to share my transition with all of you,”
Gun said in an Instagram video released on International Transgender
Day of Visibility. “I have been on hormone replacement therapy for
about a year and I identify as female and I am indeed transgender.”
“Thank you to everyone who has
supported me on this journey,” she added. “If you are in
transition, or struggling with your gender identity, I want to hear
from you in the comments and let's be visible!”
Feisty Bianca Del Rio won season 6 of
RuPaul's Drag Race. Gunn came in tenth.
Gunn joins other former RuPaul's
Drag Race contestants who have come out as transgender, including
Sonique (season 2), Jiggly Caliente (4) and Peppermint (9).