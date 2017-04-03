Former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn on Friday came out as transgender.

Gunn appeared on the show's sixth season.

“I thought I would dedicate today in the spirit of being visible to share my transition with all of you,” Gun said in an Instagram video released on International Transgender Day of Visibility. “I have been on hormone replacement therapy for about a year and I identify as female and I am indeed transgender.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey,” she added. “If you are in transition, or struggling with your gender identity, I want to hear from you in the comments and let's be visible!”

Feisty Bianca Del Rio won season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Gunn came in tenth.

Gunn joins other former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants who have come out as transgender, including Sonique (season 2), Jiggly Caliente (4) and Peppermint (9).