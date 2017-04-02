LGBT activists on Saturday held a “queer dance party for climate justice” outside the home of Ivanka Trump.

Participants gathered at Dupont Circle. They yelled “fuck Trump” as they paraded down Connecticut Avenue to the house Ivanka Trump shares with her husband, Jared Kushner, according to one report.

The event was organized by WERK for Peace, which believes in “using dance to promote peace,” along with 350 DC, the Queer Resistance and the Trans Women of Color Collective.

In a Facebook post, WERK for Peace said that it was time “to WERK for Mother Earth” by protesting executive orders signed by President Donald Trump that halt “the federal progress the US has made in slowing the pace of climate change and on promoting clean energy.”

“The entire Trump Administration has shown a blatant disregard for our planet and its inhabitants, like paving the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline displacing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The reality is that the people most affected by the administration’s bad climate decisions are our most vulnerable friends: our poor, working class, native, trans & POC siblings. We must put our bodies on the line for our earth and for all who depend on its resources,” the group wrote.

“Also, in case you hadn't heard, Trump revoked protections for LGBTQ government employees and removed LGBTQ questions from the census – all the more reason to turn out and show that YOU COUNT.”

Firas Nassr of WERK for Peace called on Trump to join the party.

“We want to send a message that if you are going to be a BFF of the LGBTQ community, then you have to come out and dance with us,” he said.

It was unclear whether Trump was home during the protest and police cordoned off the sidewalk to keep demonstrators off the property.

Video from the rally shows people chanting “Ivanka Trump, come dance!” outside her home. Partygoers also gathered in front of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's house, which is located in the same Kalorama neighborhood of DC.