LGBT activists on Saturday held a
“queer dance party for climate justice” outside the home of
Ivanka Trump.
Participants gathered at Dupont Circle.
They yelled “fuck Trump” as they paraded down Connecticut Avenue
to the house Ivanka Trump shares with her husband, Jared Kushner,
according to one report.
The event was organized by WERK for
Peace, which believes in “using dance to promote peace,” along
with 350 DC, the Queer Resistance and the Trans Women of Color
Collective.
In a Facebook post, WERK for Peace said
that it was time “to WERK for Mother Earth” by protesting
executive orders signed by President Donald Trump that halt “the
federal progress the US has made in slowing the pace of climate
change and on promoting clean energy.”
“The entire Trump Administration has
shown a blatant disregard for our planet and its inhabitants, like
paving the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline displacing the Standing
Rock Sioux Tribe. The reality is that the people most affected by the
administration’s bad climate decisions are our most vulnerable
friends: our poor, working class, native, trans & POC siblings.
We must put our bodies on the line for our earth and for all who
depend on its resources,” the group wrote.
“Also, in case you hadn't heard,
Trump revoked protections for LGBTQ government employees and removed
LGBTQ questions from the census – all the more reason to turn out
and show that YOU COUNT.”
Firas Nassr of WERK for Peace called on
Trump to join the party.
“We want to send a message that if
you are going to be a BFF of the LGBTQ community, then you have to
come out and dance with us,” he said.
It was unclear whether Trump was home
during the protest and police cordoned off the sidewalk to keep
demonstrators off the property.
Video from the rally shows people
chanting “Ivanka Trump, come dance!” outside her home.
Partygoers also gathered in front of Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson's house, which is located in the same Kalorama neighborhood
of DC.