Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette says that although “heartbroken” by the loss of her sister Alexis Arquette, she must speak out because President Donald Trump is mounting an assault against the LGBT community.

Alexis, the sibling of David and Patricia Arquette, starred in more than 40 films, including The Wedding Singer, I Think I Do and Killer Drag Queens on Dope. Alexis' transition from male to female was documented in the film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother. She died on September 11 from complications related to AIDS and was 47 years old.

On Saturday, GLAAD presented Patricia Arquette with its Vanguard Award.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at a GLAAD event in her honor, Patricia Arquette said that her sister “taught us all about acceptance and love.”

“To me, Alexis was really my vanguard,” Arquette said. “I think truthfully, every single trans person in the United States is a vanguard because it's a very difficult life to live.”

“We are all really heartbroken about it. It has taken me a long time [to talk about it]. I'm still not quite there. It's very raw and will probably always be hard, but right now, there's a mounting assault against the LGBTQ community, so ready or not, you have to talk about it.”

“Donald Trump said he would be an ally to the LGBTQ community and he really has not. That's dishonest and upsetting,” she added.