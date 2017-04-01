Out comedian Wanda Sykes took a swipe at President Donald Trump during an appearance Thursday on TBS' Conan.

Sykes joked that Trump was too old to transform into a decent human being.

“What's your opinion about President Trump?” host Conan O'Brien asked.

“Oh, sweet Jesus,” Sykes replied. “Everyone's waiting for this moment for him to become presidential. Oh, he has to learn to control his emotions. He has to learn to be measured. But the man is 70 years old. Those are things you teach kids.”

“He's not going to learn that now. If he's a dick, he's just going to be a dick. That's it,” Sykes said.

Sykes added that she was annoyed that Tiffany Trump had a secret service detail.

“What the hell is she doing with secret service? Don't nobody know who she is! She should get a mall cop. That's what she should get. She should have a dude on a segway just following her ass around. … Trump don't even like her. He never talks about her. Never has her around,” she joked.

In November, Sykes got booed during a show for calling Trump a racist and a homophobe.