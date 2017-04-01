Out comedian Wanda Sykes took a swipe
at President Donald Trump during an appearance Thursday on TBS'
Conan.
Sykes joked that Trump was too old to
transform into a decent human being.
“What's your opinion about President
Trump?” host Conan O'Brien asked.
“Oh, sweet Jesus,” Sykes
replied. “Everyone's waiting for this moment for him to become
presidential. Oh, he has to learn to control his emotions. He has
to learn to be measured. But the man is 70 years old. Those are
things you teach kids.”
“He's not going to learn that now.
If he's a dick, he's just going to be a dick. That's it,” Sykes
said.
Sykes added that she was annoyed that
Tiffany Trump had a secret service detail.
“What the hell is she doing with
secret service? Don't nobody know who she is! She should get a mall
cop. That's what she should get. She should have a dude on a segway
just following her ass around. … Trump don't even like her. He
never talks about her. Never has her around,” she joked.
In November, Sykes
got booed during a show for calling Trump a racist and a homophobe.