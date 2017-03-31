Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), on Thursday criticized a compromise deal that repeals North Carolina's House Bill 2.

Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights who supported President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said that lawmakers had “surrendered to the courts and the NCAA on matters of safety and public policy.”

“While this measure does not lead to the violation of the privacy of women and children by allowing the dangerous policies like Charlotte’s to be re-established, it does signal that elected officials are ultimately willing to surrender to the courts and the NCAA on matters of safety and public policy,” Perkins said in a statement. “Lawmakers who voted for this legislation have no right to complain about activist judges. LGBT groups’ fierce opposition to this compromise is very telling. For the Left, the only compromise they will accept is our total surrender.”

Signed by Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday, the legislation repeals House Bill 2, a controversial law that blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. It also leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

