Tony Perkins, president of the
Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), on Thursday
criticized a compromise deal that repeals North Carolina's House Bill
2.
Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights who supported President Donald Trump's presidential campaign,
said that lawmakers had “surrendered to the courts and the NCAA on
matters of safety and public policy.”
“While this measure does not lead to
the violation of the privacy of women and children by allowing the
dangerous policies like Charlotte’s to be re-established, it does
signal that elected officials are ultimately willing to surrender to
the courts and the NCAA on matters of safety and public policy,”
Perkins said in a statement. “Lawmakers who voted for this
legislation have no right to complain about activist judges. LGBT
groups’ fierce opposition to this compromise is very telling. For
the Left, the only compromise they will accept is our total
surrender.”
Signed by Governor Roy Cooper on
Thursday, the legislation repeals House Bill 2, a controversial law
that blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited
transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many
buildings. It also leaves bathroom regulation to the state and
enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.
(Related: NC's
