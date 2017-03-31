Adult film star Markie More announced this week that he will remain in porn with a new mission to combat LGBT bullying.

More, a Next Door Studios exclusive, tweeted his retirement earlier this month.

“I would like to announce that as of yesterday, I am officially retired from the adult industry,” More messaged on March 3 to his nearly 51,000 followers on Twitter.

At the Next Door party at The Phoenix Forum, the adult film industry's annual trade show and networking conference, More announced that he would continue working in gay porn and donate a portion of his pay to the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) network, which is working to make schools safer for LGBT youth.

“I’ve always felt a calling to help people, especially those who can’t necessarily help themselves,” More said at the event, according to TheSword.com. “As the years have gone by this feeling within me has become increasingly stronger. I felt as though I wasn’t doing enough and I needed to leave the industry to make it happen. It wasn’t until I took some time to myself and reflect that I realized I don’t need to leave. This is the very industry that changed my life for the better in so many ways. Being comfortable with who I am, my sexuality, my confidence. It’s helped me grow in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. I realized I can still fulfill this calling while continuing in the industry.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are, you can make a difference. I’ve made the decision not to retire. From this point forward I will be donating $150 from every one of my scenes to the Gay Straight Alliance Network. In addition, Next Door has offered to also donate $100 for every scene I shoot to this same charity. This is only the beginning. I know great things are coming. Just be kind, thank you, everyone.”