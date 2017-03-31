Adult film star Markie More announced
this week that he will remain in porn with a new mission to combat
LGBT bullying.
More, a Next Door Studios exclusive,
tweeted his retirement earlier this month.
“I would like to announce that as of
yesterday, I am officially retired from the adult industry,” More
messaged on March 3 to his nearly 51,000 followers on Twitter.
At the Next Door party at The Phoenix
Forum, the adult film industry's annual trade show and networking
conference, More announced that he would continue working in gay porn
and donate a portion of his pay to the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA)
network, which is working to make schools safer for LGBT youth.
“I’ve always felt a calling to help
people, especially those who can’t necessarily help themselves,”
More said at the event, according to TheSword.com. “As the years
have gone by this feeling within me has become increasingly stronger.
I felt as though I wasn’t doing enough and I needed to leave the
industry to make it happen. It wasn’t until I took some time to
myself and reflect that I realized I don’t need to leave. This is
the very industry that changed my life for the better in so many
ways. Being comfortable with who I am, my sexuality, my confidence.
It’s helped me grow in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. I realized
I can still fulfill this calling while continuing in the industry.”
“It doesn’t matter who you are, you
can make a difference. I’ve made the decision not to retire. From
this point forward I will be donating $150 from every one of my
scenes to the Gay Straight Alliance Network. In addition, Next Door
has offered to also donate $100 for every scene I shoot to this same
charity. This is only the beginning. I know great things are coming.
Just be kind, thank you, everyone.”