An Arkansas lawmaker on Wednesday pulled from consideration her bill that sought to restrict bathroom access to transgender people in many buildings.

According to CBS affiliate KTHV, Republican Senator Linda Collins-Smith withdrew Senate Bill 774, titled the Arkansas Physical Privacy and Safety Act, from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Collins-Smith said that she hopes the issue will be studied for the future.

Collins-Smith's legislation proposed that bathrooms with multiple stalls in government buildings can only be used by people of one designated sex, which would be determined by the sex listed on a person's birth certificate.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the bill. LGBT activists had compared the bill to North Carolina's controversial House Bill 2.

Collins-Smith said in a statement that her bill would “protect the privacy, dignity and well-being of all Arkansans.”