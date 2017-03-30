In a cover story for UK gay glossy
Attitude, out YouTube personality Tyler Oakley talks about
feeling “unlovable” as a teen.
Oakley, 28, told the magazine that body
image issues as a teen led to an eating disorder.
“It was a time when I was unsure
about myself and insecure,” Oakley said. “I would look at
myself, based on my size, or how I looked, and I would see this
disconnect.”
“I thought I was unlovable, and not
just to others but to myself. I thought: this fucking sucks and here
I am and this is what I have to deal with and this will be forever.
It ruled my life.”
Oakley added that such disorders never
really go away.
“It's just something you learn to
deal with better,” he
said. “And just because it's not part of your every-day,
every-minute thing anymore, it doesn't mean it's gone.”
The May issue of Attitude also
includes interviews with Joanne the Scammer and Todrick Hall.