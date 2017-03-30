Olmsted Falls, a suburb of Cleveland,
on Tuesday became the 18th Ohio city to approve an
ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation
and gender identity.
Olmsted Falls' measure prohibits
discrimination in the areas of employment, public accommodations and
housing.
Olmsted Falls City Council voted on the
measure a day after Akron approved a similar ordinance.
(Related: Akron
approves LGBT protections.)
“With Olmsted Falls as #18, 21.14% of
Ohio's population is protected against discrimination based on being
LGBTQ,” LGBT group Equality Ohio tweeted. “Still need a
statewide law.”
Attempts to approve a statewide law
have fizzled.
In 2011, Republican Governor John
Kasich faced criticism for allowing a job protections order that
covered sexual orientation and gender identity signed by Democratic
Governor Ted Strickland to expire. He replaced the order, which only
covers state employment, with one that includes sexual orientation
but not gender identity.