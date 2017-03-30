Actor Jack Falahee, who plays gay law
student Connor Walsh on ABC's How to Get Away With Murder,
recently said that the positive response to his character has been
overwhelming.
“It's emblematic of my straight
privilege, but I never thought his character would be so important to
the LGBTQ community,” Falahee
told Fault.
“I'm still not over how much of an
impact the show has made and a lot of that is Connor’s character
and his importance to fans. … Seeing the Twitter reaction was so
overwhelming and I was just overjoyed at how meaningful the character
is to people.”
On the show, Connor, a previously
avowed bachelor, is in a serious relationship with IT specialist
Oliver Hampton (played by out actor Conrad Ricamora).
“The outpouring of love from the fans
was so gratifying and humbling for me,” Falahee said. “Receiving
messages from fans saying 'Connor & Oliver helped me come out to
my parents' is deeply rewarding and to be any small part of the
courage needed to come out will forever be a blessing to me.”
ABC renewed How to Get Away With
Murder for a fourth season in February.