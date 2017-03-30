Actor Jack Falahee, who plays gay law student Connor Walsh on ABC's How to Get Away With Murder, recently said that the positive response to his character has been overwhelming.

“It's emblematic of my straight privilege, but I never thought his character would be so important to the LGBTQ community,” Falahee told Fault.

“I'm still not over how much of an impact the show has made and a lot of that is Connor’s character and his importance to fans. … Seeing the Twitter reaction was so overwhelming and I was just overjoyed at how meaningful the character is to people.”

On the show, Connor, a previously avowed bachelor, is in a serious relationship with IT specialist Oliver Hampton (played by out actor Conrad Ricamora).

“The outpouring of love from the fans was so gratifying and humbling for me,” Falahee said. “Receiving messages from fans saying 'Connor & Oliver helped me come out to my parents' is deeply rewarding and to be any small part of the courage needed to come out will forever be a blessing to me.”

ABC renewed How to Get Away With Murder for a fourth season in February.