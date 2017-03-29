At an AmfAR gala in Hong Kong on Saturday, Charlize Theron called on the audience to consider the children of AIDS victims in South Africa.

“Many of you know of the devastation that AIDS has inflicted on my home country of South Africa,” Theron said. “I won't bore you with the statistics.”

“But there's one number I still find shocking every time I hear it: 2 million. That's the number of children in South Africa who have lost one or both parents to AIDS,” she added.

The fundraiser raised more than $3.5 million toward finding an AIDS cure by 2020. According to AmfAR, more than 37 million people are living with AIDS.

Guests included Naomi Campbell, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Jackie Chan.