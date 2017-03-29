At an AmfAR gala in Hong Kong on
Saturday, Charlize Theron called on the audience to consider the
children of AIDS victims in South Africa.
“Many of you know of the devastation
that AIDS has inflicted on my home country of South Africa,” Theron
said. “I won't bore you with the statistics.”
“But there's one number I still find
shocking every time I hear it: 2 million. That's the number of
children in South Africa who have lost one or both parents to AIDS,”
she added.
The fundraiser raised more than $3.5
million toward finding an AIDS cure by 2020. According to AmfAR,
more than 37 million people are living with AIDS.
Guests included Naomi Campbell, Charli
XCX, Mark Ronson and Jackie Chan.