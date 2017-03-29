Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan will be honored for his LGBT rights advocacy at next month's 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

At the April 1 event, Sivan will receive the group's Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Named after the legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”

“Troye Sivan embodies a generation of LGBTQ youth who are unapologetic, outspoken, and proud to be who they are,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “He has quickly become a leading voice of his generation and sends a message of hope and empowerment with every song, music video and social post.”

At 21, Sivan is the youngest person to receive the award. Actress Patricia Arquette will also be honored at the event.

Previous recipients include Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Bill Condon, Wanda Sykes, Alan Ball, Pedro Zamora, Martina Navratilova, Rufus Wainwright, Paris Barclay, Robert Greenblatt, and Sir Ian McKellen.