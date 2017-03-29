Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan will
be honored for his LGBT rights advocacy at next month's 28th
annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.
At the April 1 event, Sivan will
receive the group's Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Named after the
legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F.
Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has
made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”
“Troye Sivan embodies a generation of
LGBTQ youth who are unapologetic, outspoken, and proud to be who they
are,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “He has
quickly become a leading voice of his generation and sends a message
of hope and empowerment with every song, music video and social
post.”
At 21, Sivan is the youngest person to
receive the award. Actress
Patricia Arquette will also be honored at the event.
Previous recipients include Laverne
Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Bill
Condon, Wanda Sykes, Alan Ball, Pedro Zamora, Martina Navratilova,
Rufus Wainwright, Paris Barclay, Robert Greenblatt, and Sir Ian
McKellen.