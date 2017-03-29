Out actress Sarah Paulson is interested in playing President Donald Trump in the upcoming season of FX's American Horror Story.

Asked over the weekend who should play Trump in the show's election-themed season, Paulson replied that she should.

“I'd like to play Donald Trump,” Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter. “If Donald Trump is going to be in a character in it … Why not? That's an acting challenge to be sure.”

In February, Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, said that the show's seventh season would focus on last year's presidential election, suggesting that there would be a “Trump character” on the show.

Murphy has said that the show will “highlight” groups of people “ignored by the current [Trump] administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away.”

American Horror Show season 7 is set to premiere in September.