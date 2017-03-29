Out actress Sarah Paulson is interested
in playing President Donald Trump in the upcoming season of FX's
American Horror Story.
Asked over the weekend who should play
Trump in the show's election-themed season, Paulson replied that she
should.
“I'd like to play Donald Trump,”
Paulson told The
Hollywood Reporter. “If Donald Trump is going to be in a
character in it … Why not? That's an acting challenge to be sure.”
In February, Ryan Murphy, the creator
of American Horror Story, said that the show's seventh season
would focus on last year's presidential election, suggesting that
there would be a “Trump character” on the show.
Murphy has said that the show will
“highlight” groups of people “ignored by the current [Trump]
administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their
lives are going to be taken away.”
American Horror Show season 7 is
set to premiere in September.