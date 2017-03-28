Akron City Council on Monday approved
an LGBT protections ordinance, making it the 17th city in
Ohio to do so.
“Akron is now 17th city to
protect LGBTQ Ohioans from discrimination,” LGBT group Equality
Ohio tweeted.
Council voted unanimously for the
legislation, which was introduced last week by Mayor Dan Horrigan and
Councilman Rich Swirsky.
“No one should live in fear of being
fired, being denied service, or being denied a place to live just
because of who they are,” Horrigan last week told the Akron
Beacon Journal. “And I truly believe that if Akron is to
live up to its reputation as a ‘welcoming city,’ it needs to be
more than just words on paper. We must fulfill what the 14th
Amendment promises – equal protection for all, not just for some.”
The legislation also creates the Akron
Civil Rights Commission. The panel will hear complaints from
residents who have faced discrimination based on their age, sex,
race, color, creed, religion, national origin, military status,
disability, marital status, sexual orientation or gender identity.