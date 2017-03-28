Akron City Council on Monday approved an LGBT protections ordinance, making it the 17th city in Ohio to do so.

“Akron is now 17th city to protect LGBTQ Ohioans from discrimination,” LGBT group Equality Ohio tweeted.

Council voted unanimously for the legislation, which was introduced last week by Mayor Dan Horrigan and Councilman Rich Swirsky.

“No one should live in fear of being fired, being denied service, or being denied a place to live just because of who they are,” Horrigan last week told the Akron Beacon Journal. “And I truly believe that if Akron is to live up to its reputation as a ‘welcoming city,’ it needs to be more than just words on paper. We must fulfill what the 14th Amendment promises – equal protection for all, not just for some.”

The legislation also creates the Akron Civil Rights Commission. The panel will hear complaints from residents who have faced discrimination based on their age, sex, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, military status, disability, marital status, sexual orientation or gender identity.