Model-singer- performance artist Amanda
Lepore criticized Caitlyn Jenner's support for President Donald Trump
in a recent interview.
Lepore, who is promoting Doll Parts,
a book in which she shares her life story, was asked by gay glossy
OUT to weigh in on Jenner's politics.
“It’s kind of disappointing that
she’s a Trump supporter,” Lepore answered. “It’s weird and a
slap in the face. That’s really odd. I did believe that she was
transgender. I think that gets lost when you like women. Because when
I was young, I just liked guys and was a bottom, so it’s easy to
transition. But if you like women, you go into a relationship with
women, getting a vagina would get in the way.”
“But with or without a vagina, you
can be a lesbian,” the interviewer noted.
“Yes, but when you’re in a
situation dating someone who doesn’t know [you’re female] and
they’re attracted,” Lepore
responded. “That’s probably why she waited so long. It must
be harder. I don’t think that openly being a lesbian would have
made it easier. She was in a marriage where she was Bruce Jenner. I
knew trans girls who one day would be beautiful and take hormones and
the next day they’d meet a guy on the subway and change back to a
boy to please them. I think it’s something like that. Being who you
don’t want to be for your partner.”
Jenner, a Republican, has said that she
would like to educate the GOP on transgender issues.