Iowa state Representative Ralph Watt is once again coming under fire for comments he made about gay men.

Watts, a Republican from Adel, in February referred to Bryce Smith, the out Democrat he defeated in November, as “red rider.”

LGBT rights group One Iowa criticized the comment, saying that Watts had used a slur to describe a gay man.

According to ABC affiliate KCRG, Watts was asked this weekend whether he knew that “red rider” was a gay slur.

“When you had referred to your former opponent as red rider, did you know that's a slur?” a woman asked Watts at a public forum this weekend.

“No, I didn't know that was a slur,” Watts responded. “Anything you say to a gay anymore is a gay slur.”

One Iowa Executive Director Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel called Watts' response “unacceptable.”

“This is an unacceptably dismissive and unapologetic response to a valid question about his previous use of a slur,” Hoffman-Zinnel said in a statement. “Words have real power to hurt and suppress marginalized communities, and Rep. Watts is failing to take responsibility for his words and shifting blame to the very community his words are hurting. Further, his use of the phrase ‘a gay’ is homophobic and dehumanizing. We ask him to apologize for his actions.”