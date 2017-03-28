Friday's season 9 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race broke ratings records with an audience of nearly 1 million viewers.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the show's VH1 debut was also its most-watched episode ever, doubling its viewership from last season's premiere on Logo and tripling viewership from its 8 PM time slot.

VH1 also said that the premiere, which featured Lady Gaga, was the show's most tweeted episode.

Viacom, which owns Logo and VH1, moved RuPaul's Drag Race to VH1 following an Emmy win for host RuPaul. Encore episodes air Thursdays on Logo.

Lisa Kudrow (Friends, Web Therapy) and the B-52s will guest judge on next week's episode.