Tampa's third annual LGBT Pride event included a street festival, a parade and a tribute to the victims of last year's Pulse shooting in Orlando.

Organizers estimate that at least 30,000 people came out to Ybor City for the event.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, first responders and survivors of the shooting walked down 7th Avenue to pay tribute to the victims, ABC Action News reported.

Forty-nine people died and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman opened fire on June 12 in the gay nightclub.

“We are honored ten months later to be asked to come to events like this,” Neema Bahrami, a Pulse survivor, told the outlet. “The great part about it is, they didn't forget about us.”

“Our message to the community is coming together as one, loving as one, showing the world that we will never be defeated,” Bahrami added.