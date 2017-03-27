Tampa's third annual LGBT Pride event
included a street festival, a parade and a tribute to the victims of
last year's Pulse shooting in Orlando.
Organizers estimate that at least
30,000 people came out to Ybor City for the event.
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, first
responders and survivors of the shooting walked down 7th
Avenue to pay tribute to the victims, ABC
Action News reported.
Forty-nine people died and dozens were
wounded when a lone gunman opened fire on June 12 in the gay
nightclub.
“We are honored ten months later to
be asked to come to events like this,” Neema Bahrami, a Pulse
survivor, told the outlet. “The great part about it is, they
didn't forget about us.”
“Our message to the community is
coming together as one, loving as one, showing the world that we will
never be defeated,” Bahrami added.