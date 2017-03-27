Actress Samira Wiley and Orange is
the New Black writer Lauren Morelli tied the knot on Saturday in
Palm Springs, California.
According
to Martha
Stewart Weddings, which was first to report the news, Wiley's
parents officiated the intimate ceremony and the brides were
outfitted by Christian Siriano.
Wiley, 29, is best known for playing
Poussey Washington in the Netflix original series Orange is the
New Black. She can also be seen in Hulu's upcoming series
adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.
The women got engaged last October at
the same location that they exchanged vows.
In 2014, Morelli penned an op-ed in
which she explained that she realized that she is gay while working
on Orange is the New Black. She began a relationship with
Wiley soon after she divorced her husband.
Morelli told gay glossy OUT
about the proposal.
“I was so nervous and terrified she
knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn't get her to
stop crying,” she said.