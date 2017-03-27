Actress Samira Wiley and Orange is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Springs, California.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, which was first to report the news, Wiley's parents officiated the intimate ceremony and the brides were outfitted by Christian Siriano.

Wiley, 29, is best known for playing Poussey Washington in the Netflix original series Orange is the New Black. She can also be seen in Hulu's upcoming series adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.

The women got engaged last October at the same location that they exchanged vows.

In 2014, Morelli penned an op-ed in which she explained that she realized that she is gay while working on Orange is the New Black. She began a relationship with Wiley soon after she divorced her husband.

Morelli told gay glossy OUT about the proposal.

“I was so nervous and terrified she knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn't get her to stop crying,” she said.