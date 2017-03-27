Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder were among the artists who performed Saturday at Elton John's 70th birthday party.

According to PEOPLE, other stars who performed included Ryan Adams and Rosanne Cash.

Lady Gaga performed Born This Way and Bad Romance on piano, according to Rolling Stone. She also partnered with Wonder on a “Happy Birthday” duet.

“Happy 70th Birthday Elton!” wrote husband David Furnish in an Instagram post. “Husband. Partner. Soulmate. Friend. Sharing my life with you is the greatest gift of all. Thank-you for all the love, humanity, joy and happiness you bring to our world. I love you forever.”

According to Billboard, the event benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation and UCLA's Hammer Museum. Guests included Katy Perry, John Hamm, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris.