Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder were among
the artists who performed Saturday at Elton John's 70th
birthday party.
According to PEOPLE, other stars
who performed included Ryan Adams and Rosanne Cash.
Lady
Gaga performed Born
This Way and Bad Romance on piano, according to
Rolling Stone. She also partnered with Wonder on a “Happy
Birthday” duet.
“Happy 70th Birthday
Elton!” wrote husband David Furnish in an Instagram post.
“Husband. Partner. Soulmate. Friend. Sharing my life with you
is the greatest gift of all. Thank-you for all the love, humanity,
joy and happiness you bring to our world. I love you forever.”
According to Billboard, the
event benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation and UCLA's Hammer
Museum. Guests included Katy Perry, John Hamm, James Corden and Neil
Patrick Harris.