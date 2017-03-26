The National Collegiate Athletic
Association (NCAA) has given North Carolina a deadline to repeal
House Bill 2.
In a statement released Thursday, the
NCAA said that it wold not consider locating events in North Carolina
through 2022 if the state does not repeal the law by next week.
“Last year, the NCAA Board of
Governors relocated NCAA championships scheduled in North Carolina
because of the cumulative impact HB2 had on local communities’
ability to assure a safe, healthy, discrimination free atmosphere for
all those watching and participating in our events. Absent any change
in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current
or future events in the state. As the state knows, next week our
various sports committees will begin making championships site
selections for 2018-2022 based upon bids received from across the
country. Once the sites are selected by the committee, those
decisions are final and an announcement of all sites will be made on
April 18,” the group said.
Republican leaders approved House Bill
2 during a one-day special session last year. It blocks cities and
municipalities from enacting LGBT protections. It is also the first,
and so far only, state law to prohibit transgender people from using
the bathroom of their choice.
Democratic Governor Roy Cooper again
called for repeal on Thursday.
“I have offered numerous compromises
and remain open to any deal that will bring jobs and sports back to
North Carolina and begin to repair our reputation,” Cooper said in
a statement. “Legislative Republicans have been all too happy to
use their super-majorities to pass damaging partisan laws. It’s
time for them to step up, meet halfway, and repeal HB 2.”
Passage of House Bill 2 led to an
economic boycott of North Carolina worth more than $400 million in
lost revenue, according to an
analysis by Wired.