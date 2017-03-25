Tampa is the latest Florida city to enact legislation that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) youth.

The Tampa City Council unanimously approved the measure on March 16, ABC Action News reported.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Before voting, council members heard testimony from the public, including from at least one opponent of the measure.

“You're gonna be robbing young people who are experiencing unwanted same-sex attractions from the right to have professional counseling,” said Gary Howell, a licensed psychologist who deals with LGBT youth.

The council will hear a second reading of the ordinance next month.

Tampa is the eighth Florida city to enact such a ban. Lake Worth, West Palm Beach, Miami, Wilton Manors, Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands and North Bay Village approved similar ordinances after efforts at the state level fizzled.