Actress Patricia Arquette will be
honored for her LGBT rights advocacy at next month's 28th
annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.
At the April 1 event, Arquette will
receive the group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to artists
and media professionals who, through their work, have increased the
visibility and understanding of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender community.”
“Patricia Arquette embodies the
critical voice needed during these times to resist against injustice
and discrimination across a range of issues,” said GLAAD President
& CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “She is a beacon of light who has
consistently used her platform to advance equality across
marginalized groups and to drive culture-changing conversations that
move acceptance forward.”
According to Deadline
Hollywood, Arquette will pay tribute at the event to her late
sister Alexis Arquette. Patricia Arquette recently criticized the
omission of her sister from the In Memoriam section of last month's
Oscars ceremony. Alexis, who starred in more than 40 films, died at
the age of 47 on September 11. Alexis' transition from male to
female was documented in the film Alexis Arquette: She's My
Brother.
