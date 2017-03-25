Actress Patricia Arquette will be honored for her LGBT rights advocacy at next month's 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

At the April 1 event, Arquette will receive the group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to artists and media professionals who, through their work, have increased the visibility and understanding of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.”

“Patricia Arquette embodies the critical voice needed during these times to resist against injustice and discrimination across a range of issues,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “She is a beacon of light who has consistently used her platform to advance equality across marginalized groups and to drive culture-changing conversations that move acceptance forward.”

According to Deadline Hollywood, Arquette will pay tribute at the event to her late sister Alexis Arquette. Patricia Arquette recently criticized the omission of her sister from the In Memoriam section of last month's Oscars ceremony. Alexis, who starred in more than 40 films, died at the age of 47 on September 11. Alexis' transition from male to female was documented in the film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother.

