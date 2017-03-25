Two years after Caitlyn Jenner made global headlines in an interview with Diane Sawyer, the pair will reunite for a new interview.

In 2015, Jenner announced for the first time publicly that she was a transgender woman during that exclusive interview with Sawyer that ended months of speculation.

“I am a woman,” Jenner, then known as Bruce, told Sawyer.

“How do I tell people what I've been through? Today's the day,” the Olympian added.

Jenner, a Republican, has been criticized for her support of President Donald Trump. While she never endorsed his campaign, Jenner has said that she wants to educate Republicans on transgender issues.

ABC will air the new interview during a special edition of 20/20 on Friday, April 21, just days before Jenner's memoir, The Secrets of My Life by Grand Central Publishing, hits bookshelves.