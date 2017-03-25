Two years after Caitlyn Jenner made
global headlines in an interview with Diane Sawyer, the pair will
reunite for a new interview.
In 2015, Jenner announced for the first
time publicly that she was a transgender woman during that exclusive
interview with Sawyer that ended months of speculation.
“I am a woman,” Jenner, then known
as Bruce, told Sawyer.
“How do I tell people what I've been
through? Today's the day,” the Olympian added.
Jenner, a Republican, has been
criticized for her support of President Donald Trump. While she
never endorsed his campaign, Jenner has said that she wants to
educate Republicans on transgender issues.
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner calls out Trump, Jeff Sessions on revoked transgender
protections.)
ABC will air the new interview during a
special edition of 20/20 on Friday, April 21, just days before
Jenner's memoir, The Secrets of My Life by Grand Central
Publishing, hits bookshelves.