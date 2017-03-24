The National Organization for
Marriage's (NOM) so-called Free Speech Bus was vandalized on Thursday
in New York City.
The orange bus' message reads: “It's
Biology: Boys are boys … and always will be. Girls are girls …
and always will be. You can't change sex. Respect all.”
The bus is sponsored by NOM, the
International Organization for the Family (IOF), whose formation was
announced by NOM President Brian Brown in December, and a coalition
of global groups opposed to LGBT rights.
According to USA Today, two
people defaced the bus as it was parked near the United Nations for a
scheduled event. Brown said that the vandals scratched the bus with
a key, cracked windows with a hammer and spray painted slogans such
as “Trans Liberation.”
“Boys are boys and girls are girls –
it's very simple,” Brown told USA
Today of the campaign's message. “We don't want men in
girl's restrooms. We don't want schools and our law attempting to
say that people are bigoted simply because they understand that
there's a difference between male and female.”
Scheduled stops include New Haven,
Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.