A Colorado Senate committee on
Wednesday killed a bill that would prohibit therapies that attempt to
alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.
House Bill 1156, introduced by
Democrats Stephen Fenberg in the Senate and Paul Rosenthal in the
House, was postponed indefinitely by the Republican-controlled State,
Veterans & Military Affairs Committee with a 3-2 vote.
Fenberg, who sits on the committee,
messaged his disappointment, retweeting a Colorado Senate Democrats
tweet: “Disappointed for the third year in a row. Senate GOP
decides against banning gay conversion 'therapy.'”
Two similar bills have previously died
in committee in the Senate.
Laura “Pinky” Reinsch, political
director at One Colorado, an LGBT rights group, condemned the vote,
saying that Republicans on the committee had “chosen politics over
banning a harmful, discredited and dangerous practice.”
“Despite the fact [that] nearly all
of the leading mental health organizations in the country, and in
Colorado, reject the practice of conversion therapy, the Republican
members of the committee chose to disregard science and the
heartbreaking, emotional stories of those who came to testify in
support of the ban,” Reinsch said in a statement.
The move comes less than two weeks
after the House approved the bill.