An Australian rodeo cowboy has taken a defiant tone after receiving death threats over his sexuality.

In a video that has gone viral, 18-year-old Josh Goyne, a competitive bull rider, vowed that he would never back down to homophobes.

“Today, I was attacked for being an openly gay cowboy,” Goyne says in the nearly 2-minute video which he posted on Facebook. “I was asked if I thought it was good that gays died of AIDS. And he also said he wished it was 1850 so he could shoot me for being a fag.”

“I will proudly stand up to any homophobe and say right to their face that I'm a proud, openly gay cowboy.”

“The gay cowboy will never be silenced. I will forever be a proud, openly gay cowboy. I will happily give a voice to those who are too scared to speak up and be who they are, and I will always be out and proud,” he added.

Goyne, who is traveling later this month to Dallas to compete in the Texas Tradition Rodeo, told News.com.au that response to his video has been overwhelming. “I've even had straight cowboys say they will help me out at the rodeo and stand with [me] if I have any trouble,” he said.