A bill that sought to prohibit transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings died Wednesday in a Senate committee.

The controversial bill was sponsored by Senator Mae Beavers, a Republican who is “exploring” a run for governor.

According to The Tennessean, the bill “failed to receive a proper motion from the members of the Senate Education Committee,” effectively “killing it” for this year.

Opponents of the bill held a silent protest during Wednesday's committee meeting, holding signs claiming that such a law would discriminate against transgender students.

“It seems like we are making progress on teaching these legislators on what being transgender in Tennessee is like,” Henry Seaton of the Tennessee chapter of the ACLU told the paper. “I was very shocked, but very proud that they did not hear it.”

A similar bill was withdrawn by its sponsor last year.

In February, Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody, also a Republican, walked out of their own press conference rather than face protesters opposed to their bill that would ban same-sex marriage in the state.

