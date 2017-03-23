A bill that sought to prohibit
transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice in many
buildings died Wednesday in a Senate committee.
The controversial bill was sponsored by
Senator Mae Beavers, a Republican who is “exploring” a run for
governor.
According to The
Tennessean, the bill “failed to receive a proper motion
from the members of the Senate Education Committee,” effectively
“killing it” for this year.
Opponents of the bill held a silent
protest during Wednesday's committee meeting, holding signs claiming
that such a law would discriminate against transgender students.
“It seems like we are making progress
on teaching these legislators on what being transgender in Tennessee
is like,” Henry Seaton of the Tennessee chapter of the ACLU told
the paper. “I was very shocked, but very proud that they did not
hear it.”
A similar bill was withdrawn by its
sponsor last year.
In February, Beavers and Rep. Mark
Pody, also a Republican, walked out of their own press conference
rather than face protesters opposed to their bill that would ban
same-sex marriage in the state.
(Related: TN
Republicans walk out of presser about gay marriage ban bill.)