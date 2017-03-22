At his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch refused to discuss his personal views on marriage equality.

Minnesota Senator Al Franken, a Democrat, tried unsuccessfully to get Gorsuch to open up about the subject.

Franken couched his question by stating that the Supreme Court has already ruled on the issue of marriage equality. “So, you shouldn't have any problem answering this question,” Franken stated.

“How have your views of marriage equality changed, if at all, since the 2004 election?” Franken asked.

“Senator, my personal views, if I were to begin speaking about my personal views on this subject, which every American has views on, would send a misleading signal to the American people ...” Gorsuch started.

“It's settled law,” Franken interrupted.

“Is absolutely settled law. There's ongoing litigation about its impact and its application right now, and I cannot share my personal views without suggesting mistakenly ...”

“Okay, can I move on to something else? I understand, you've given a version of this answer before,” Franken said.

Elsewhere in the hearing, Gorsuch said that the Supreme Court has held that “single-sex marriage is protected by the Constitution.”

In the 2015 case Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.