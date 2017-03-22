Days after Disney rejected Malaysian censors' demands it cut a gay scene from Beauty and the Beast, the studio announced Tuesday that the film will be shown in Malaysia without any cuts.

According to the BBC, two major cinema chains have announced that the film will be shown in Malaysia starting next week.

“No cuts. PG13. 30 March,” Golden Screen Cinemas announced on Facebook.

Disney postponed the film's March 16 opening as the country's Film Censorship Board demanded edits.

Over the weekend, Abdul Halim, chairman of the Malaysian censorship board, said that the board wanted four minutes and 38 seconds cut from the film.

Halim said that the organization questioned “three parts” of the film, the first “during the performance of a song where a male character (LeFou) hugs the other (Gaston) from behind. Secondly, is the suggestive song lyrics with sexual innuendos and the third is a scene that takes place at the end of the movie.”

Gay characters are only allowed in films in Malaysia if they are depicted negatively.

“Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT ideology,” Halim told the New Sunday Times. “So we have to be extra cautious in our work. We have our responsibilities to the country, the people and our constitution. If we let these scenes pass, people will wonder if Malaysia recognizes LGBT.”

The board did not explain its apparent reversal.