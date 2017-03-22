Days after Disney rejected Malaysian
censors' demands it cut a gay scene from Beauty and the Beast,
the studio announced Tuesday that the film will be shown in Malaysia
without any cuts.
According to the BBC, two major cinema
chains have announced that the film will be shown in Malaysia
starting next week.
“No cuts. PG13. 30 March,” Golden
Screen Cinemas announced on Facebook.
Disney postponed the film's March 16
opening as the country's Film Censorship Board demanded edits.
Over the weekend, Abdul Halim, chairman
of the Malaysian censorship board, said that the board wanted four
minutes and 38 seconds cut from the film.
Halim said that the organization
questioned “three parts” of the film, the first “during the
performance of a song where a male character (LeFou) hugs the other
(Gaston) from behind. Secondly, is the suggestive song lyrics with
sexual innuendos and the third is a scene that takes place at the end
of the movie.”
Gay characters are only allowed in
films in Malaysia if they are depicted negatively.
“Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT
ideology,” Halim told the New Sunday Times. “So we have
to be extra cautious in our work. We have our responsibilities to
the country, the people and our constitution. If we let these scenes
pass, people will wonder if Malaysia recognizes LGBT.”
The board did not explain its apparent
reversal.