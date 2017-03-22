JJ Abram is working on a series based on RuPaul's life.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the show will chronicle RuPaul's journey from a celebrity drag queen performing in New York to a television personality.

RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, which returns for a ninth season on VH1 Friday, grew up in San Diego and studied at a performing arts school in Atlanta. After moving to New York City he became involved in the drag scene.

The dramedy series will be set in New York City during the 1980s as RuPaul is becoming a popular fixture in the city's nightclub scene.

The series is being co-produced by Abrams' Bad Robot (Westworld) and World of Wonder, which produces RuPaul's Drag Race. Writer Gary Lennon (Orange is the New Black, Justified) is also on board.