JJ Abram is working on a series based
on RuPaul's life.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, the show will chronicle RuPaul's journey from a
celebrity drag queen performing in New York to a television
personality.
RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag
Race, which returns for a ninth season on VH1 Friday, grew up in
San Diego and studied at a performing arts school in Atlanta. After
moving to New York City he became involved in the drag scene.
The dramedy series will be set in New
York City during the 1980s as RuPaul is becoming a popular fixture in
the city's nightclub scene.
The series is being co-produced by
Abrams' Bad Robot (Westworld) and World of Wonder, which
produces RuPaul's Drag Race. Writer Gary Lennon (Orange is
the New Black, Justified) is also on board.