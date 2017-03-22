Singer-actress Megan Hilty is the
latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality
Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.
“Hi, I'm Megan Hilty and I'm proud to
say I'm with the Human Rights Campaign, Equality Rocks,” Hilty said
in an
Instagram video released Tuesday by HRC.
Hilty, 35, is best known for her
portrayals of Ivy Lynn on NBC's Smash and Glinda the Good
Witch in the Broadway production of Wicked.
In 2013, Hilty released her first solo
album, It Happens All The Time.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon
Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and
Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.