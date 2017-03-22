Singer-actress Megan Hilty is the latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

“Hi, I'm Megan Hilty and I'm proud to say I'm with the Human Rights Campaign, Equality Rocks,” Hilty said in an Instagram video released Tuesday by HRC.

Hilty, 35, is best known for her portrayals of Ivy Lynn on NBC's Smash and Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway production of Wicked.

In 2013, Hilty released her first solo album, It Happens All The Time.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.