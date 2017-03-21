Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin on Monday signed a bill into law that allows religious groups at public high schools and colleges to turn away LGBT students.

Senate Bill 17 protects the religious expression of students. It also ensures “no recognized religious or political student organization is discriminated against in the ordering of its internal affairs.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, criticized the new law in a statement, saying that it jeopardizes non-discrimination policies at public schools.

“No student should fear being excluded from a school club or participating in a school activity because they are LGBTQ,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director at HRC. “While of course private groups should have the freedom to express their religious viewpoints, they should not be able to unfairly discriminate with taxpayer funds.”

Bevin signed the bill without public comment.