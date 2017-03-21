On Sunday's episode, The Walking
Dead confirmed the sexuality of Paul “Jesus” Rovia, played by
actor Tom Payne.
In a conversation with Maggie (played
by Lauren Cohan), Jesus opened up that he was gay.
“For the first time, I feel like I
belong,” Jesus told Maggie. “When I was first here, I was never
here. I always found it hard getting close to anyone – neighbors,
friends … boyfriends.”
Payne talked to TV Guide about
the reveal.
“It's the end of the world,” Payne
said. “If we really care about what someone's sexuality is …
we've got bigger fish to fry.”
Robert Kirkman, on whose comic book
series the show is based on, told
Entertainment
Weekly that Jesus is “so much more than his sexuality; just
like people are in real life.”
Jesus is The Walking Dead's
sixth gay character.