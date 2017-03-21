On Sunday's episode, The Walking Dead confirmed the sexuality of Paul “Jesus” Rovia, played by actor Tom Payne.

In a conversation with Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan), Jesus opened up that he was gay.

“For the first time, I feel like I belong,” Jesus told Maggie. “When I was first here, I was never here. I always found it hard getting close to anyone – neighbors, friends … boyfriends.”

Payne talked to TV Guide about the reveal.

“It's the end of the world,” Payne said. “If we really care about what someone's sexuality is … we've got bigger fish to fry.”

Robert Kirkman, on whose comic book series the show is based on, told Entertainment Weekly that Jesus is “so much more than his sexuality; just like people are in real life.”

Jesus is The Walking Dead's sixth gay character.