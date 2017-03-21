Actor Jonathan Lipnicki, who is best known for his childhood role in Jerry Maguire, says he was called gay slurs daily growing up.

Twenty-one years after Jerry Maguire, Lipnicki is speaking out about his life-long battle with anxiety and depression, revealing on Instagram that his early success led to bullying.

“As a kid/teen I was made fun on relentlessly by some people who are now even my friend on FB,” Lipnicki wrote. “I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again. I was made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point where I had a panic attack every night before school, because I wondered how I would get through the next day. In high school a certain kid emphatically called me a has-been in front of my Econ class.”

In an interview with TooFab.com, Lipnicki said he's suffered “a very serious problem with anxiety and depression.”

“I didn't go a day without going home and being upset,” Lipnicki said. “I didn't go a day without being called some form of gay slur, or a hateful slur pretty much every day of middle school.”

Lipnicki can be seen in the upcoming film Pitching Tents.