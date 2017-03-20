Malaysia's chief censor said in an
interview this weekend that he sought cuts to Disney's live-action
remake of Beauty and the Beast because Malaysia does not
recognize “LGBT ideology.”
Disney has postponed releasing the film
in Malaysia, saying that the film “has not been and will not be cut
for Malaysia.”
Abdul Halim, chairman of the Malaysia
censorship board, told the New Sunday Times that the board
wanted four minutes and 38 seconds cut from the film.
Halim said that the organization
questioned “three parts” of the film, the first “during the
performance of a song where a male character (LeFou) hugs the other
(Gaston) from behind. Secondly, is the suggestive song lyrics with
sexual innuendos and the third is a scene that takes place at the end
of the movie.”
Gay characters are only allowed in
films in Malaysia if they are depicted negatively.
“Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT
ideology,” Halim told the paper. “So we have to be extra
cautious in our work. We have our responsibilities to the country,
the people and our constitution. If we let these scenes pass, people
will wonder if Malaysia recognizes LGBT.”